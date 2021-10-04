Man who died after Sunday shooting in York City identified

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in a fatal shooting Sunday evening in York City.

The man is 30-year-old Selvin H. McEwan Jr., of East Poplar Street, according to a release from the coroner's office.

McEwan was purportedly involved in a domestic incident with someone at his residence before a different person shot him in the 200 block of Poplar Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the release states. He was transported to WellSpan York Hospital and died of his injuries at 9:15 p.m.

More:Nurse kills co-worker at hospital, flees, is shot in gunfight, police say

More:Woman escapes attacker after rape, hourslong ordeal: Police

More:Man dies in car crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike on Saturday night

The coroner has not yet ruled an official cause of death; That will be determined after a scheduled autopsy Tuesday morning at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

There have not yet been any arrests or suspects identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip on the Crimewatch App, call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

Appreciate breaking news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.