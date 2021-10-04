Bill Hynes, former United Fiber CEO tied to rock band Live, headed toward trial

Bill Hynes, the former CEO of York's United Fiber & Data with ties to the rock band Live, could go to trial on felony charges next spring.

Hynes, 49, appeared in York County's Court of Common Pleas on Monday morning for a status hearing in his ongoing criminal case. He faces felony counts including burglary, criminal trespass and forgery, along with misdemeanor counts of stalking, simple assault and tampering with records.

Those charges stem from incidents involving one of Hynes' former employees, with whom he was romantically involved.

Among the allegations were that Hynes forged the woman's signature on a house's second mortgage form, illegally attached a tracking device to the woman's vehicle, pushed her into a wall in her home and entered her residence without permission.

In court Monday, attorneys for Hynes and the state discussed an evidence issue.

Hynes’ attorney, Heidi Eakin, said she was still waiting on a cellphone provider to hand over subpoenaed records of text messages from the date of the alleged burglary.

Eakin said she's "gotten very little cooperation” from the cell provider but believes the defense will be ready to go to trial in spring.

Senior deputy prosecutor Erin Kraska with the York County District Attorney's Office asked Judge Harry Ness to set a Dec. 31 deadline for the defense to provide that evidence, which the judge granted.

Kraska said she will verify witnesses’ availability before filing a motion for a trial date of April 4.

In a separate case, Hynes faces a contempt charge for violating a protection from abuse order. Ness ruled that case can't resolve until after Hynes' first case comes to a conclusion.

Hynes has a prior felony conviction, in 2010, for theft by deception in Northampton County.

Along with Hynes' roles at United Fiber & Data, he was also a founder and CEO of Think Loud Development — both corporations affiliated with members of the prominent local rock band Live.

Hynes has been out of jail on $50,000 bail since November 2019, court records state.

