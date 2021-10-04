30-year-old man dies after shooting in York City

UPDATE::Man who died after Sunday shooting in York City identified

A man was fatally shot Sunday evening in York City, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 5:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.

Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the police department.

"The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," the release states. "Detectives continue to investigate."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip on the Crimewatch App, call the York City Police tip line at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the age of the victim.

