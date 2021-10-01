Man pleads no contest to child rape

A North Carolina man accused of raping a child in York County entered a plea on Thursday.

Bruce Wayne Brown Jr., 35, of Marion, North Carolina, pleaded "no contest" to one count of child rape, a first-degree felony, in the York County Court of Common Pleas. Two other felonies, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and corrupting a minor, were dismissed.

Brown appeared in court via Zoom from the York County Prison. York County District Attorney senior deputy prosecutor Kara Bowser recommended a 9-to-18-year prison sentence to Judge Harry Ness. He was accused of raping a child younger than 13 between May 2008 and December 2014.

"He forced (the child) to have sexual intercourse with him," Bowser said. "It was going on for as long as (the child) could remember."

A sex offender board will conduct an assessment of Brown before he's sentenced on Jan. 17.