Springettsbury Twp. man gets 40 to 80 months for child porn

A York County judge sentenced a Springettsbury Township man to prison after police found child pornography on his computer.

Judge Craig Trebilcock sentenced Zachary Mackellar, 31, to a term of between 40 and 80 months in prison on one count of second-degree felony child pornography possession.

In June, Mackellar entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of child porn possession as prosecutors dismissed 28 other child porn charges.

Those charges are all a the result of a police search warrant at Mackellar's home in November 2019.

As a part of his sentence, Mackellar must complete abide by sex offender conditions. He'll also get credit for 335 days served in jail.

