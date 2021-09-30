York County man gets up to 132 years in prison for child sex charges

A Spring Garden Township man found guilty of child sex crimes received a lengthy prison sentence.

Judge Craig Trebilcock on Tuesday sentenced Donshay Lamar Calhoun, 40, to 66¼ to 132½ years in state prison on counts of involuntary deviate sexual assault, indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corrupting a minor, according to the York County District Attorney's Office. He was also deemed a sexually violent predator under Megan's Law.

Calhoun went to trial on those charges in March and was convicted by a jury. The jury did acquit him on one count of involuntary deviate sexual assault, court records state.

Calhoun was arrested in 2019 on allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage girl — who was known to him — on multiple occasions in homes in Lower Windsor Township and York City in 2013 and 2014.

More:Man accused in York County sexual assaults

The exact nature of the allegations is unclear; Calhoun's case is sealed under an impoundment order, and a request for his charging documents was denied by the county Clerk of Courts Office.

As a part of his sentence, Calhoun was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He will also get credit for time served.

Appreciate breaking news from your community? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.