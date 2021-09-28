'I wish I could take it back': Man pleads guilty to burning down New Freedom home

A New Freedom man accused of setting a house on fire last year pleaded guilty Monday.

Christopher Wayne Bellomy, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree felony arson in York County's Court of Common Pleas. Several other felonies were dismissed by prosecutors.

Bellomy set a fire at a South Third Street home, which he shared with his girlfriend, on June 29, 2020.

Police said they found evidence that an accelerant was poured in the home before it went up in flames.

When later speaking to police, after he surrendered to law enforcement in West Virginia, Bellomy said he wanted to kill himself after an argument with his girlfriend.

The house was a total loss, but no injuries were reported. There also wasn't any reported damage to nearby homes.

In court Monday, President Judge Maria Musti Cook asked Bellomy about the intent of his actions.

"I don't know, ma'am," he responded.

Bellomy told the judge that he and his girlfriend had an argument at a bar. He said he left and returned to the home and used gasoline to start the blaze.

"I made some terrible decisions I wish I could take back," Bellomy said.

York County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kara Bowser told the judge that the standard sentence for the arson charge would be between three and 12 months imprisonment. That's less than the amount of time Bellomy has already served in jail — about 14 months — so the prosecution didn't object to a defense request to release Bellomy from York County Prison before his sentencing.

Musti Cook ordered that Bellomy could be released under supervision from the county's probation department. He has moved to West Virginia.

Bellomy's plea was an "open plea," meaning there wasn't a negotiated sentence prosecutors. The victim was opposed to any plea agreement, Bowser said.

Defense attorney Michael Fenton requested a presentence investigation before Bellomy's scheduled sentencing date: Nov. 1.

