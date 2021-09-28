East Berlin man sentenced to 5-10 years in prison for sexual assault

An East Berlin man who sexually assaulted a woman was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Amber Kraft sentenced Nathan Tyler Williams, 31, of East Berlin, to five to 10 years in prison on one count of sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

Williams pleaded guilty to that charge in June, and prosecutors dismissed other felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and strangulation.

On Feb. 4, 2020, a woman who shared a residence in Hanover with Williams said he choked and sexually assaulted her despite her telling him to stop, according to a criminal complaint.

When initially interviewed by police, Williams admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the woman, which he claimed was consensual. He voluntarily provided a DNA sample that police later matched to DNA from the victim's rape kit, the complaint states.

Williams was out of jail on unsecured bail before his sentencing and did not receive any jail time credit.

Also in court Tuesday, Williams was sentenced on one count of driving under the influence in a separate case. He received a $1,500 fine, a license suspension and a sentence of 90 days to five years, which will be served concurrently with the sexual assault sentence.

