Sixth and final employee pleads out in auto shop scam case

A sixth and final defendant accused in an auto shop scam in York Township entered a plea on Thursday.

Michael L. Lake, 59, of Lower Windsor Township, pleaded no contest to two counts: deceptive business practices and criminal conspiracy to commit deceptive business practices. Prosecutors are seeking a prison term of 11½ to 23 months.

Those charges relate to the former D&M Auto Sales on East Prospect Road. Prosecutors claim the business intentionally overcharged customers to boost profit.

"(Lake) wishes to accept responsibility," his attorney, Ronald James Gross, said.

Four other co-defendants, Dean Michael Lake, 28; Ruth E. Hutchinson, 43; Michael L. Lake II, 36; Dean Matthew Lake, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this week to deceptive business practices and criminal conspiracy to commit deceptive business practices. A fifth co-defendant, Sheila V. Lake, 55, also pleaded no contest to those same charges.

More:Five employees of York County auto shop plead out in scam case

Prosecutors previously said the business increased 64 customers' financing paperwork beyond the actual vehicle's sale price. They also said D&M added fraudulent charges to 38 customers' bills without their knowledge.

Michael Lake and the other co-defendants will have to pay restitution, the final amount of which will be determined at each defendants' sentencing hearings, which have dates set in October and November.

Michael Lake had been accused of convicted of deceptive business practices in the past.

He and Sheila Lake were convicted in 2008 for defrauding customers at two businesses in Red Lion: one called Auto Credit Sales and Broadway Performance and another called Broadway Auto Sales. Both served time in prison and probation. Michael Lake received 2½ years in prison and 10 years probation; Sheila Lake received 14 days in prison and 10 years probation.

The current cases were prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Senior deputy attorney general Megan Madaffari requested that the judge include a sentencing condition that would prohibit Michael Lake from operating a car dealership.

Michael Lake's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.