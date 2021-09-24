Hanover man charged with killing kitten

Police charged a Hanover man with a felony after he allegedly broke a kitten's neck by violently shaking the animal.

Christopher James Gross, 30, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and felony aggravated animal cruelty.

The charges were the result of police responding to a report of people yelling at an alleyway off of Broadway in Hanover on July 15.

A witness told Hanover Police that Gross was playing with an 8-week-old kitten that bit his hand. The witness told officers that Gross then began violently shaking the kitten "to a degree in which she covered her eyes and told him to stop."

"(The witness) stated the kitten was then observed lifeless and was disposed of by the defendant in an unknown receptacle," a police criminal complaint states.

Gross brought the deceased cat to the officers and said that he grabbed the kitten by the scruff of its neck to discipline it for biting him, but said he must have shook the animal too hard.

"The defendant advised he did not intend to kill the kitten," the criminal complaint states.

Gross has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 14.

Appreciate local news? Please consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

— Reach Brandon Addeo at baddeo@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @BrandonAddeo.