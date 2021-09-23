Man sentenced to 9 to 18 years in child sex case

A West York man accused of having sexual contact with a child was sentenced to prison by a York County judge.

Ernest Gross, 40, was sentenced to 9-to-18 years in prison on one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, a first-degree felony, in relation to an allegation reported last November.

More:Police: West York man charged with child sex crimes

Police said Gross admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the child over the course of three years. Gross pleaded guilty in May.

Prosecutors dismissed other felony counts including rape of a child, indecent assault and corrupting a minor.

He was deemed a sexually violent predator and York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness also ordered him to have no contact with the victim. He’ll also be subject to sex offender registration conditions after his release.

Gross will get credit for 310 days served in jail.

