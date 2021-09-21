Trial date sought for West York murder suspect

The suspect in a fatal shooting in West York moved closer to a potential trial later this year.

Ronald Cilik Boyd Jr., 29, of East Prospect Street, faces a first-degree murder charge relating to the Feb. 14 shooting death of 30-year-old Angel Perez II on West Market Street.

The shooting occurred outside a restaurant where both men were attending a late-night party. Police said Perez II was shot multiple times at close range.

Boyd Jr. showed up at a status hearing in the York County Court of Common Pleas Monday without an attorney. He told Judge Harry Ness he wants to hire one but needed more money to do so.

Ness told Boyd Jr. to retain an attorney soon or the court would appoint a public defender to represent him. The judge set the case for a trial during the week of Dec. 6.

Boyd Jr. remains in the York County Prison without bail.

