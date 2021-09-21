Sex offender, accused of photographing girls in York County, pleads guilty to child porn

A man who was found with child pornography after allegedly taking more than 100 pictures of underage girls in York County has pleaded guilty.

Jeffrey Hamilton Carr, 63, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, pleaded guilty in York County's Court of Common Pleas to 15 counts of child pornography possession, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Carr, who's a registered sex offender, was arrested in York County in 2019 after police accused him of photographing underage girls at local swimming pools.

He was not charged for allegedly photographing the girls. But, when police where investigating that, they learned Carr had a laptop at the hotel he was staying at in Dauphin County. Law enforcement got a warrant to search the computer and found 15 videos of child pornography on the device.

According to his South Carolina sex offender page, Carr was previously convicted of public indecency in Ohio and voyeurism in South Carolina, both in the 1990s.

Carr will be sentenced on Dec. 20 after a pre-sentence investigation and sex offender assessment.

