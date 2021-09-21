Update: 5 involved in auto shop scam plead out

Five out of six employees of a now-defunct York Township auto shop accused of overcharging customers entered pleas in county court this week.

On Monday, Dean Michael Lake, 28, of York Township, Sheila V. Lake, 55, of eastern York County, and Ruth E. Hutchinson, 43, of Chanceford Township — who were originally facing multiple felony counts — each reached deals with prosecutors to plead to reduced misdemeanor counts of deceptive business practices and criminal conspiracy to commit deceptive businesses practices.

On Tuesday, Michael L. Lake II, 36, of York Township and Dean Matthew Lake, 30, of Windsor Township — the auto shop’s owner — also pleaded to counts of deceptive business practices and criminal conspiracy to commit deceptive businesses practices, and had other felonies dropped.

All of the defendants' pleas were negotiated "guilty" pleas, with the exception of Sheila Lake, who pleaded “no contest.” The cases were prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

All of the charges involve the former D&M Auto Sales on East Prospect Street.

The defendants conspired to double-charge customers for taxes and fees to boost profit, prosecutors said. Several of the former employees who pleaded guilty also admitted that in court when questioned by President Judge Maria Musti Cook.

Prosecutors previously identified 64 customers who had financing paperwork increased by D&M beyond the actual sale price. They also said D&M added fraudulent charges to 38 customers' bills without their knowledge.

One other defendant, Michael L. Lake, 59, of Lower Windsor Township, has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The prosecution indicated they will seek sentences of probation with restitution payments for each of the five defendants who have pleaded so far.

Hutchinson, Sheila Lake, Dean Matthew Lake and Michael Lake II will be sentenced on Oct. 18. Dean Michael Lake will be sentenced on Nov. 15.

