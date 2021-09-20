Shots fired in West York, police investigating

Staff reports

Police asked the public for help after someone fired a gun in West York.

West York Borough Police said the shots rang out in the first block of Dewey Street overnight Friday night. Police didn't report any injuries or property damaged by the shots.

"Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the West York Borough Police Department," the department posted online.

People can submit tips online or by calling West York Police at 717-854-1975.

