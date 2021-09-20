Man shot during robbery attempt in York City

Staff report

A 30-year-old man is expected to survive after being shot during a robbery attempt in York City, police said.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street, according to York City Police. He was treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the York City Police Department through the Crimewatch app; at www.yorkcitypolice.com; by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org; or by calling ‪717-849-2204, ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.