One injured in shooting in York City on Sunday morning, 911 says

One individual was injured as a result of an early morning shooting in York City, according to York County 911.

York City Police responded to the incident around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street, 911 said.

More:York City Police investigate shooting in 200 block of E Boundary Avenue

More:Two injured in York City shooting

More:Man shot at West York bar, police asking for information

“It does look like somebody was transported," the dispatcher added.

This incident will be updated once more information is available.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.