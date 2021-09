Staff report

A man with a handgun robbed a store in Shrewsbury on Friday night, and Southern Regional Police are trying to identify him.

The man robbed Choice Cigarette Outlet, 4 E. Forrest Ave. in Shrewsbury, at 8:47 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the robber is asked to call Southern Regional Police at 717 235-3944.