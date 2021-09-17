Man charged with sexually assaulting child in York County

A Maryland man faces criminal charges from a 2017 child sexual assault allegation in East Manchester Township.

The child told Northeastern Regional Police that Charles Lee Smith, 63, touched their "private area" with his penis and mouth, according to a criminal complaint.

Smith, of Perryman, Md., faces charges of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault and corruption of minors. Smith has not yet been arrested on those charges, according to court and York County Prison records.

When speaking to police in July, Smith denied the allegations, the complaint states. He said he was intoxicated and might have fallen onto the child.

No court date has been set for the case yet.

