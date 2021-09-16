'I was fearing for my life': A fake gun, a scuffle and real bloodshed

A West Manchester Township man will go to county court on charges he fatally shot another man in a failed drug deal robbery in July.

Dominick Michael Flores, 19, had his murder case transferred to York County’s Court of Common Pleas after a preliminary hearing this week. Flores is charged with criminal homicide and attempted robbery for the July 28 shooting death of 19-year-old I’Mage Greer.

Magisterial District Judge Joel Toluba heard testimony from a man who fired a gun that night, Ronell Montoute, who testified that he was meeting with Flores to sell him marijuana.

"I showed him what I had in the bag," Montoute testified, "(and) he came to check it out. That’s when I see the other boy come over and shove me with the gun, the rifle."

According to Montoute, that other person — Greer — approached him during the deal and attacked him with a “rifle," which police later determined was an airsoft gun. At the same time, he testified, Flores also pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

During the scuffle, a different handgun fell to the ground, which Montoute said he picked up and fired, he testified.

"I defended myself," Moutoute said. "I grabbed it from the (ground), I just squeezed the trigger. I was fearing for my life."

Prosecutors played surveillance video of the shooting, which shows Flores and Montoute firing at each other and Greer falling to the ground after being caught in the crossfire.

Greer was pronounced dead at the scene.

York City Police Detective Timothy Shermeyer testified that Greer suffered two gunshot wounds — one that entered the back of his arm and exited out the front, and the other entered the left side of his torso and exited on the right side.

Shermeyer testified that there was a cell phone found at the scene. The phone's home screen showed a photo of a man resembling Flores and wearing a track suit. Police found the same track suit at Flores' mother's home, he testified.

Police found Flores two days after the shooting. Shermeyer testified that Flores had an older gunshot wound on his left shoulder.

At the end of the hearing, Flores' attorney, Williams argued that the prosecution hadn’t proved that Flores fired the shot that killed Greer, and called the state's criminal complaint "very vague."

Judge Joel Toluba disagreed and transferred the case to the county level, where it can proceed to trial. Flores has an arraignment in the York County Common Pleas Court set for Oct. 12.

