Accused fentanyl dealer faces federal charges

A man who was arrested in York County earlier this summer for allegedly immigrating to the U.S. unlawfully and illegally possessing a firearm faces new drug charges.

A federal grand jury indicted Anthony Rodriguez-Ortiz, 33, with distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to his indictment, Rodriguez-Ortiz "knowingly and intentionally" distributed fentanyl in York County on two occasions this past May. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid linked to numerous fatal overdoses.

Rodriguez-Ortiz was indicted by in federal court in July on counts of unlawfully reentering the United States after being deported to the Dominican Republic in 2013, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, he faces a maximum prison term of 40 years.

