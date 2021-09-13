State police investigating shots fired in Red Lion

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating reports of a theft and gunfire that occurred this weekend in Red Lion.

The gunshots were reported in the area of Springwood Road and Chapel Church Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday in apparent connection to a theft, according to a state police report, which did not identify what was stolen or if there were any injuries.

Troopers were canvassing Springwood Road. Anyone with information is asked to call 717-428-1011.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.