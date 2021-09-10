Woman accused of killing husband, still missing, appears in York County court

A York County judge pushed back a trial for a former Dover Township woman accused of killing her husband, missing since 2011, after a passerby found a bloody scalp in a bag.

Virginia L. Hayden, 70, who now lives in Cumberland County, faces first- and third-degree murder charges along with more than 60 other felonies counts including theft, forgery and conspiracy.

Police said a man found a plastic bag containing a bloody scalp, hair and pieces of cloth alongside a Dover Township road in 2012.

A 2017 DNA test identified the remains as those of Virginia Hayden's husband, Thomas Hayden Sr., who disappeared in 2011. His body was never found but a forensic pathologist testified that evidence points to a gunshot as a likely cause of death.

In court on Friday, Judge Craig Trebilcock agreed to push back Hayden's original trial date in early October because her attorney, Brian Platt, is starting a new job and won't be defending her anymore.

Hayden told the judge that she wanted to stay with her current law firm, Carlisle-based Abom & Kutulakis, and attorney John Abom said they would need more time to prepare for trial.

Attorneys will reconvene Nov. 1 to discuss Hayden's case, the judge ruled.

Hayden also faces federal charges of wire fraud after she allegedly collected more than $100,000 of her husband's Social Security benefits.

Hayden has a trial in her federal case set for Dec. 6, court records state.

