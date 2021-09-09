Suspect punched, bit officers at York County mall: Police

Police took a man into custody after he allegedly resisted arrested and assaulted three officers at a local mall

William C. Potts, 38, of East Market Street in York City, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one count each of misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Springettsbury Township Police responded to the York Galleria at about 1:45 p.m. Aug. 29 for a report of a man screaming in the mall's food court area and causing a disturbance, police said.

Three officers approached Potts and asked him to leave the mall, a criminal complaint states. When officers tried to arrest him, he allegedly punched one officer in the back of the head "numerous times," bit a second officer's hand and bit a third officer's leg before he was restrained and handcuffed.

All three officers were treated at WellSpan York Hospital for their injuries.

Potts was arraigned Sept. 2 and is being held at York County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

