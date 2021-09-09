'What a stupid choice': Mother confronts her son's killers

"He was 19 years old. He did not deserve to die."

Those were the words of the mother of 2019 Chanceford Township murder victim Stefen Simmons, who addressed two men in court after they pleaded guilty to her son's killing.

"What a stupid choice, a stupid decision," Rose Luttrell said in a York County courtroom Wednesday morning. "I hope they have nightmares about it."

Luttrell spoke after Tysheem Devier Santiago, 21, and Montrice Marquel Gibson, 28, both pleaded guilty to their roles in Simmons' death.

President Judge Maria Musti Cook asked the two men, individually, to describe their actions.

"We went to go rob somebody and it turned out bad," said Santiago, who's accused of firing the shot that killed Simmons. Santiago later added he was "sorry" and that he "wasn't thinking."

Santiago said he, Montrice Gibson and Da'Zanie Ann Gibson, 20, planned to rob Simmons.

On Jan. 6, 2019, Da'Zanie was driving to pick up Simmons on Oriole Circle; she dropped off Santiago down the street, picked up Simmons and his younger brother and then drove to where Santiago was waiting.

Santiago then pulled out a gun, which he and Simmons struggled over. The gun went off twice; one shot hit Santiago's shoulder and the other struck Simmons.

Luttrell said her family has been "impacted tremendously" by Stefen's death, especially for his younger brother who witnessed the murder.

"My two sons are not the same, my family is not the same," she said. "There is no progression, there is only regression. We’re struggling with this and we will for the rest of our lives.

"I feel like I’m in a dream," Luttrell continued. "Everybody’s life ruined for nothing."

When given the chance to speak, Montrice Gibson said he was the one who gave Santiago the gun used in the shooting.

"I feel responsible ... because I supplied the firearm for the robbery," he said. "For the record, I apologize. (Simmons) didn’t deserve it and I accept responsibility."

Pleas & sentences: Both Santiago and Montrice Gibson reached plea deals with prosecutors.

Santiago agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, and other counts including first- and second-degree murder were dismissed. The judge sentenced him to 30-to-60 years in prison plus another five years of probation after he's released.

Montrice Gibson pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery, and charges including first- and second-degree murder were dropped. Musti Cook sentenced him to 25-to-50 years, plus five years of probation.

Da'Zanie Gibson made an open plea, meaning it was not part of a deal with prosecutors. She pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery and will be sentenced on Nov. 1, after a pre-sentence investigation concludes.

Both Santiago and Montrice Gibson will receive more than two years' credit on their sentences — 975 days each — for time served in jail. Both also must pay upwards of $3,500 in restitution.

