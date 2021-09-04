West York man sentenced to prison in child sexual assault case

A York County judge sentenced a man to at least a decade in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child in 2014.

Terence Anderson, 31, of West Poplar Street, was convicted of felony charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of someone younger than 16, statutory sexual assault and corrupting a minor. Judge Gregory Snyder sentenced him to a term of 11-to-21 years in state prison.

Anderson was accused of speaking to an underage child about sex and, on two occasions, performing sex acts the child in a York City home.

Anderson will be classified as a Tier III sex offender, which means he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

