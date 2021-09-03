Workers recovering from 6-story fall at Yorktowne Hotel: Police

Two workers who suffered serious injuries in a fall at the Yorktowne Hotel renovation site this week are recovering in a hospital.

The two workers were severely hurt — at least one sustained “life-threatening” injuries, according to York City police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz.

The pair were transported to WellSpan York Hospital Tuesday afternoon after falling as many as six stories from a construction lift just before 2 p.m., first responders previously told The York Dispatch.

The cause of the accident isn’t known and remains under investigation.

