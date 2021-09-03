Man led officers on car chase after armed Sheetz robbery: Police

A Felton man is in custody after an alleged armed convenience store robbery and car chase with police early Friday.

Nicholas Keith Deller, 43, faces felony charges of robbery, aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude police, among other misdemeanors.

York Area Regional Police responded to the Sheetz at 2068 S. Queen St. just after midnight Friday for a report of an armed robbery involving a handgun.

A Spring Garden Township Police officer found the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop it, when it sped off. York Area officers and state troopers joined the chase and eventually stopped the vehicle and arrested its driver, identified as Deller, police said.

Deller was booked and arraigned Friday. His bail was set at $75,000, with a preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 14.

You can see the location of the alleged armed robbery in the map below:

