York County man faces federal child porn charge

Staff reports

A York County man was charged after he was allegedly found with child porn.

Stanley Bobula, 63, of Dillsburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a child pornography possession charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

That charge stems from an incident on Jan. 23, 2021, where Bobula was allegedly found with child porn on an electronic device in York County, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Bobula faces a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence and a potential maximum sentence of 20 years.

