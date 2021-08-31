Homicide victim's family confronts suspect: 'I pray you forgive yourself'

Nearly two years after 20-year-old Tyre Johnson was shot dead on North Pershing Avenue in York City, his aunt spoke out at his killer's plea hearing.

Tiara Galloway turned to Shandon Michael Garner, 23, and addressed him directly.

"I miss Tyre, I miss his laugh," she began. "His laugh was contagious."

Garner locked eyes with her.

"When you go to jail," she said, "I pray that you forgive yourself. I want you to live your life and I want you to remember Tyre."

On what was originally supposed to be the first day of his trial, Garner pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree murder, a felony, in York County's Court of Common Pleas. In exchange, prosecutors dropped several other charges, including a more serious count of first-degree murder.

Johnson, a Manchester Township resident, was shot dead on Sept. 11, 2019.

After hearing statements from Tyre Johnson's family and Garner, Judge Amber Kraft sentenced Garner to a term of between 10 and 20 years in state prison.

The judge asked Garner to explain what he did on the night of Tyre Johnson's killing. Garner told the judge that he was driving a vehicle and his passenger shot and killed Johnson, but he did not identify the person who he claims fired the shots.

When given the chance later, Garner made a brief statement: "I just want to apologize."

Chamika Galloway, Tyre's mother, said in an courtroom impact statement Monday that his death "completely changed" her life.

"My son … was murdered and taken away from me," she said. "Every day is a struggle."

Tiara Galloway, Tyre's aunt, said Tyre was a "good child" who would ask her "the craziest questions."

While addressing Garner, she continued: "God does love you, and God does love Tyre."

The judge could been seen dabbing away tears after listening to Tyre's family.

"(Tyre) was obviously a very special child," Kraft said.

Members of Garner's family were also in the courtroom gallery and shouted messages like "love you" as a deputy led him out of the courtroom.

Garner will get credit for 738 days served in the York County Prison and will also have to pay restitution to Chamika Galloway.

Garner, who's been incarcerated since his arrest in late 2019, also has pending charges that include robbery and assault by a prisoner for an incident this past January, according to court records. He has a preliminary hearing in that case in front of Magisterial District Judge Barry Bloss Jr. on Sept. 7.