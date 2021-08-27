York City man pleads not guilty to federal child porn charges

A York City man facing child pornography charges in federal court entered "not guilty" pleas and has a trial upcoming.

Jeremy Fallbeck, 31, made those pleas to charges of producing, receiving and coercing child pornography and enticing a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Fallbeck was indicted earlier this year by a grand jury in Harrisburg's U.S. District Court.

He allegedly solicited someone younger than 18 to produce child pornography in 2019, according to the indictment.

A federal judge ordered Fallbeck be detained pending trial, which is scheduled for Oct. 4

