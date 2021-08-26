Jury acquits WellSpan doctor on sex assault charges

A jury acquitted a WellSpan doctor accused of sexually assaulting two patients in 2018.

After a multi-day trial in York County’s Court of Common Pleas, jurors found Dr. Shubhra Ray, 47, of York Township, not guilty on two counts of indecent assault and one count of aggravated indecent assault.

Gasps could be heard in the courtroom’s gallery as jurors read the verdicts.

Ray worked as a physician at WellSpan Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine. His charges came after two female patients accused him of groping them during separate exams in 2018.

After the charges were announced in November 2019, WellSpan said Ray was on put on a “leave of absence.” As of Thursday, Ray remains on unpaid leave, according to WellSpan spokesman Ryan Coyle, who released this statement in response to the verdict:

“WellSpan Health trusts the legal process and supports the findings of the court. The safety of our patients is our number one priority, and WellSpan Health continues to put in place measures to maintain that safe environment. Dr. Shubhra Ray has been on unpaid, administrative leave as we awaited the legal process to take place. A determination of Ray’s future employment with the health system has not been made at this time.”

York County District Attorney's Office spokesperson Kyle King said his office respects the jury's verdict. A message seeking comment was also left with defense attorney Chris Ferro.

