York County robbery suspect shoots self after pursuit in Virginia: Police

An Adams County man wanted in two assaults and a robbery in York County shot himself in Virginia after fleeing state troopers, police say.

Dakota James Toms, 28, of Abbottstown, was found by Virginia State Police in Salem, Virginia, Monday afternoon, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Toms allegedly led state troopers on a car chase that ended with him shooting himself. It's not clear if he's been hospitalized or where he is receiving treatment.

"It is not known at this time if he will survive his self-inflicted gun shot wound," a release from Northern York County Regional Police Lt. Gregg Anderson states. "No further details were available from the Virginia State Police."

Toms was wanted for two incidents in York County on Sunday. He faces charges including robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and strangulation.

First incident: Just before 6 p.m., Northern York County Regional Police responded to a motel on Lincoln Highway in Paradise Township for a reported assault, according to a news release.

A woman told officers Toms broke into motel room by kicking in a window air conditioner. He then allegedly choked the woman and banged her head against a wall.

There was a second woman at the scene who tried to intervene when she heard the first woman screaming; Toms allegedly pulled a knife on the second woman before stealing her car and leaving the scene, the release states.

Second incident: Carroll Township Police responded to South Second Street in Dillsburg just before 11:30 p.m. The second woman told officers that Toms confronted her and asked if she called police on him in the earlier incident, another news release states.

When the woman confirmed she did, Toms then prepared to leave in her vehicle, which he still had. The woman tried to take her car keys back, but Toms allegedly pointed a gun at her, grabbed her neck and threw her to the ground, the release states.