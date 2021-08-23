York City fatal stabbing suspect pleads guilty, gets prison

A York City man accused of fatally stabbing another man in 2019 is going to prison after pleading guilty.

Jordan Manilla, 24, entered a guilty plea Friday in York County’s Court of Common Pleas to one count of felony voluntary manslaughter, which was part of a negotiated plea. Prosecutors withdrew more serious felony charges of first- and third-degree murder.

President Judge Maria Musti Cook sentenced Mantilla to a term of 6½ to 20 years in state prison.

His charges relate to the April 23, 2019, stabbing death of 27-year-old Jason Markley, of York City. Markley was stabbed in the 500 block of Wallace Street and was rushed to York Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a police affidavit.

Police said a witness saw the stabbing and called 911, and video surveillance near the scene recorded Mantilla running away.

Mantilla was previously convicted on an aggravated assault charge for an attack on a 50-year-old man where metal pipes, a machete and a baseball bat were used as weapons. Mantilla was sentenced to time served on that charge.

On his new conviction, Mantilla will get credit for 846 days served in jail, court records state.