'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Dillsburg robbery

Police are looking for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night in Dillsburg.

Dakota James Toms, 28, of Abbottstown, Adams County, faces charges of robbery, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, simple assault and making terroristic threats.

Carroll Township Police responded to South Second Street in Dillsburg just before 11:30 p.m. A woman told officers that Toms confronted her and asked if she called police on him for an alleged assault earlier Sunday, according to a news release.

When the woman confirmed she did, Toms then prepared to leave in the woman's vehicle, which he allegedly took without her consent earlier that day. The woman tried to take her car keys back, but Toms allegedly pointed a gun at her, grabbed her neck and threw her to the ground, the release states.

Police asked the public to look out for the vehicle, a 2018 gray Jeep Compass with a Pennsylvania license plate, HTB8031.

"Anyone who observes the vehicle is asked to dial 911 and not to make contact with Toms as he is considered armed and dangerous," the release states.