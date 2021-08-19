Trial date targeted for man accused of Dover teen's murder

Attorneys are closing in on a trial date for a Windsor Township man accused of fatally shooting a Dover girl in 2019.

Daquan Dickerson, 20, could stand trial early next year for the death of 17-year-old Dover Area High School student Emily Shoemaker.

Dickerson faces counts of first- and third-degree murder along with felony conspiracy for the Dec. 12, 2019, fatal shooting of Shoemaker while she drove on West College Avenue in York City.

The shooting came after another man, Sterling Edward Frantz, 22, of York City, claimed he had been robbed by two people while sitting in Shoemaker's car, where he was purportedly going to sell marijuana. Frantz said he was selling the pot on Dickerson's behalf.

The pair then drove around found Shoemaker's vehicle, and Dickerson allegedly fired shots at vehicle, fatally wounding Shoemaker and injuring another passenger.

At a hearing Wednesday in York County's Court of Common Pleas, attorneys and Judge Harry M. Ness discussed a potential trial starting on Jan. 24, 2022. Dickerson remains in the York County Prison without bail.

Frantz, who faces identical charges to Dickerson, does not have any future court hearings, and has not had a hearing in his case since July 2020, according to court records.

It's not clear where his case stands because the prosecutor was not available for comment as of Thursday.

