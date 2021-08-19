Millions of dollars stolen from United Fiber & Data in York City: Police

State law enforcement is investigating a theft of millions of dollars from a York City fiber-optics company.

Pennsylvania State Police said more than $3.8 million was reported stolen from United Fiber & Data, which has ties to prominent local rock band Live.

Troopers did not say when their investigation started, if any search warrants have been completed or if any charges have been filed.

"This case is still under active investigation with other agencies involved," state police spokesperson Trooper Kevin Kochka said.

United Fiber & Data was created in 2012 to bring high-speed internet to Pennsylvania's southcentral counties. Since that time, it's laid hundreds of miles of fiber optic cable between Manhattan and Ashburn, Virginia.

It's also been involved in several lawsuits since its inception, including one last year filed by United Fiber & Data and Louis Appell III — son of the late York philanthropist Louis Appell Jr. — against members of Live and their Think Loud companies. That lawsuit claimed former United Fiber & Data CEO Bill Hynes had taken millions of dollars from the company for use as his "personal piggy bank" to fund a lavish lifestyle he couldn't otherwise afford.

More:Think Loud sues York philanthropist's son over control of fiber optic company

More:Another lawsuit filed against United Fiber & Data, this one in Allentown

More:Appell, United Fiber & Data sue Live band members and felon who is former CEO

Hynes previously denied that claim, stating it "lacks factual merit." He is also awaiting trial on criminal charges in York County, including burglary, stalking and assault all relating to incidents involving a former employee and ex-girlfriend.

More:Bill Hynes resigns as CEO of York's United Fiber & Data; more details on criminal charges

More:Trial ahead for York City CEO Bill Hynes, accused of stalking, burglary

More:York County sheriff 'derelict' in duty over parking issue, board says

Hynes has a status hearing in that case in county Common Pleas Court scheduled for Oct. 4.