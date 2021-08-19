'Good Samaritan' was preventing store robbery when he was shot: Police

York City Police said a man shot on East Market Street on Wednesday was a "good Samaritan" who was trying to prevent a robbery at a corner store.

Police said that 47-year-old Marcial Serrano, who does not have a listed address in court records, entered the Six Oh One store on East Market Street around 1:30 p.m. Serrano allegedly demanded money from a cashier before another man, identified as Javan Matthews, intervened, and a struggle between him and Serrano ensued.

During the struggle, shots rang out and Matthews was struck in the leg. He was transported to WellSpan York Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police found and arrested Serrano shortly after the shooting.

"Despite placing himself in a dangerous situation, the York City Police Department would like to thank Matthews for intervening in the robbery attempt, an action which could have resulted in further needless injury to others," police said in a release.

Serrano was charged with six first-degree felonies, including attempted homicide, attempted robbery and aggravated assault. He was denied bail and booked into the York County Prison.

Serrano was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Joel N. Toluba on Wednesday evening and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 30.