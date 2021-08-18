Prosecutors upgrade murder charge for York Co. shooting suspect

An York City man accused of a fatal shooting earlier this year now faces an upgraded murder count and a new drug charge.

Ryan Craig Strada, 20, of Cedar Village Avenue, is charged in the botched robbery and killing of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, 41, in May. Strada was originally charged with criminal homicide and other counts of robbery, burglary and conspiracy, all felonies.

More:Police nab second suspect in Whispering Wind Bear Spirit's death

Prosecutors since changed the criminal homicide charge to second-degree murder, which carries an increased potential penalty of life imprisonment. Police departments will commonly file criminal homicide charges, which are later altered by the county district attorney’s office after reviewing the facts of each case, York County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Kyle King said.

Strada also now faces another felony count — drug possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Police filed that charge on Aug. 11 after a search warrant at Strada's home during the shooting investigation allegedly yielded THC wax, which was "packaged for sale" in a duffle bag, according to charging documents.

Strada has another pretrial hearing in the murder case on Dec. 15, and a preliminary hearing on the new drug charge Aug. 25. He remains in the York County Prison without bail.

More:Four charged with robbery in relation to York City homicide; 2 still at large

Five others were also face charges relating to the incident: Strada's younger brother, Nicholas Samuel Strada, 18, of York City; Oscar David Cook, 19, of Spring Garden Township; Phillip Cornelius Sullivan, 18, of York Haven; Michael Page Stewart, 22, of Harrisburg; and Jayden Tyler Landis, 18, of the Manchester area.

Nicholas Strada also faces a criminal homicide charge; Cook, Landis, Stewart and Sullivan all face burglary and robbery charges.

Both Strada brothers and Cook remain in the York County Prison, while Landis, Stewart and Sullivan are out of jail on bail.

Appreciate local reporting? Please consider subscribing to support The York Dispatch.