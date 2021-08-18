Man shot on East Market Street in York City, suspect in custody

Staff reports

York City Police responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon and arrested a suspect.

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Market Street, according to police. A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to York Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police arrested a suspect, identified as a 47-year-old man. Law enforcement did not say where the man is from, if he's been booked or what his charges are.