Lancaster County man charged with allegedly choking Hallam woman

Police arrested a Lancaster County man who allegedly wrapped his arm around a woman's neck in Hallam.

Theodore Ortman III, 39, of Washington Boro, was charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony. Ortman III also faces misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threats.

Hellam Township Police responded to a reported physical domestic at a home on West Beaver Street shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 12.

A woman told officers that she asked Ortman to leave after a heated argument. Ortman then allegedly walked behind the woman and wrapped his right arm around her throat so hard that she was having trouble breathing, police said.

The woman freed herself, and Ortman later allegedly shoved the woman into a metal screen door. Police said the woman's eye was swelling and she had cuts on her face.

Ortman was released from jail on a $50,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 2.

