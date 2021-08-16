York City convenience store robbery suspect pleads guilty

A York City man who robbed a convenience store employee in 2019 has entered a guilty plea.

In York County's Court of Common Pleas, Coolidge Alexander Bishop, 63, agreed to plead guilty to one count of third-degree felony robbery and a judge put him on probation.

That charge stems from an allegation that he demanded money from a clerk at the Six Oh One Grocery Store on E. Market Street in York in December 2019. Bishop did not brandish a weapon and left after getting the cash.

Prosecutors recommended Bishop be sentenced to two years of probation. When Judge Amber A. Kraft asked why the sentence was so lenient, prosecutors said that Bishop has been "out of trouble and doing well". They also said that his crime was motivated by addiction, but he's since sought help.

"I'm glad to hear he's in treatment," Kraft said, before implementing the recommended sentence.

Kraft also ordered Bishop to pay a small restitution to the store.

Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.