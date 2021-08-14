Man convicted of sexual contact with child was local school bus driver

A 68-year-old man who pleaded guilty to a felony for having sexual contact with a child was a local school bus driver, according to police records.

Harry Clayton Frigm, of York, pleaded guilty in York County's Court of Common Pleas to a single third-degree felony count related to engaging in sexual contact with a child. Other counts of indecent assault and corrupting a minor were dismissed by prosecutors.

According to police records, Frigm worked as a school bus driver for the Central York School District.

The allegations were reported to police in January 2020 and the case was investigated by officers with the Northern York County Regional and Springettsbury Township departments.

Police said they have video recordings of Frigm having sexually-oriented conversations with the child on several different days. On one occasion, police said video shows Frigm touch the child in a sexual manner for several seconds.

In court Thursday, prosecutors told Judge Harry M. Ness they were seeking a sentence of five years of probation for Frigm, with sex offender conditions and prohibiting contact with contact and unsupervised contact with children.

Frigm will be sentenced on Nov. 30. He remains out of jail on $10,000 bail, court records state.

School response: Frigm was removed from his role as bus driver in January 2020 after school officials learned of the allegations, Central York School District communications director Julie Randall Romig said.

"The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is our highest priority and we take any information shared with us such as this seriously and immediately report it to the proper law enforcement agencies," Randall Romig said. "We encourage any students, staff or families who are concerned about safety issues to contact us directly or to use our Safe2Say Anonymous Tip Reporting app to share the information with us confidentially and anonymously."

The school district did not comment on the allegations until now because there was an open and ongoing police investigation, she said.

Romig said she didn't have details on how long Frigm worked as a bus driver for the school district. The district works with an outside contractor for school bus service, Reliance Student Transportations.

Bus drivers for the district must pass background checks and other clearances required by law before they're allowed to drive students, he said.

The York Dispatch contacted Reliance Student Transportations. An employee indicated a company representative would return a reporter's call to provide a statement. That hadn't happened as of late Friday afternoon.

