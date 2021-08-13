School volunteer pleads guilty to sexual contact with student

A man who had sexual contact with an underage student at a county school has pleaded guilty to a felony charge.

Harry Clayton Frigm, 68, of York City, agreed to plead guilty to one count of third-degree felony engaging in sexual contact with a student at a school. Other counts of indecent assault and corrupting a minor were dismissed by prosecutors.

At the plea hearing in the York County Court of Common Pleas, Judge Harry M. Ness said that Frigm was accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old student while volunteering at a school event on Jan. 10. Ness did not identify the school, the event or what Frigm's volunteer role was.

Prosecutors said they're seeking a sentence of five years' probation for Frigm, with sex offender conditions, no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with children.

Frigm will be sentenced on Nov. 30. He remains out of jail on $10,000 bail, court records state.

