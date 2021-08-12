York City teen's fatal shooting involved marijuana, a fake gun and two real ones: Police

York City Police released new details in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old resident during an alleged drug deal that involved one fake gun and two real ones.

Dominick Michael Flores, 19, of Heather Road, faces two felonies — criminal homicide and attempted robbery — in the July 28 shooting of York City resident I'Mage Maron Greer, also 19.

Flores allegedly arranged to meet with someone — a third person police have not identified — to buy marijuana shortly after midnight in the 200 block of Green Street, police said.

Police said they have surveillance video of the shooting. Here's a summary of what law enforcement says occurred:

Greer and Flores spoke to each other before Flores rode his bicycle around the block. Greer hid between parked cars.

Flores then met up with the third person to buy marijuana.

While Flores spoke to the third person, Greer emerged from the hiding spot and allegedly struck the third person in the head with a blunt object. Police described the object as a "realistic-looking long gun," but said they believe it wasn't a real firearm.

Flores then allegedly pulled a gun on the third person as that person fell to the ground, and Flores and Greer allegedly started taking bags of marijuana from the person.

The third person then got up and pulled out a firearm, and that person and Flores began shooting at each other with real guns. Both ran in opposite directions as they fired their weapons.

Greer was struck during the exchange of gunfire and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The third person later spoke to police about what happened and identified Flores as being present and the scene. That person had not been charged as of Wednesday night.

"We're still investigating the involvement of the third person," York City Police Lt. Dan Lentz said.

Police found Flores on July 30 after learning he went to a hospital for a gunshot wound that was several days old, which police believe is from the July 28 shooting, Lentz said.

After speaking to Flores, police sought a warrant for his arrest, but he turned himself in to central booking Wednesday morning, Lentz said.

York City Police say that marijuana is common motivator for violence; the department said earlier this year that, since 2017, five homicides in the city have been linked to marijuana deals.

Flores is being held in York County Prison without bail. He was arraigned by Judge Joel Toluba and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 20.

