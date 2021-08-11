Police make arrest in York City teen's homicide

York City Police charged a West Manchester Township man with the July shooting death of a 19-year-old.

Dominick Michael Flores, 19, of Heather Road, faces two felonies — criminal homicide and attempted robbery — for the July 28 shooting of York City resident I'Mage Greer.

On that date, Flores allegedly arranged to meet with someone — a third person who police have not identified — for a marijuana sale, police said.

Greer was also present at the scene, and reportedly struck the third person over the head with an object, prompting that person and Flores to pull out handguns and begin firing at each other, police said. Greer was shot during the exchange of gunfire.

When speaking to police, that third person did not identify Flores because he feared for his safety, police records state. That person also later picked out Flores from a photo lineup.

Police found Flores on July 30 after learning he went to a hospital for a gunshot wound that was several days old.

Flores was arrested and booked into the York County Prison on Wednesday and is being held without bail, according to court records. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Court Judge Joel N. Toluba and has another preliminary hearing set for Aug. 20.

