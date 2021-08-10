Fairview Township man, accused of killing girlfriend, appears in court

A detective testified in court Monday about what he saw at a Fairview Township crime scene, where a woman was found shot dead and her significant other was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

William Frederic Hudson, 50, of Pleasant View Road, is charged with one count of criminal homicide in the June 25 fatal shooting of his girlfriend Catherine Hartman, 51.

More:Police: Boyfriend shot Fairview Twp. woman multiple times from behind

At a pretrial hearing in the court of Magisterial District Judge Scott Gross, Fairview Township Police Detective Jason Lotier testified to what he saw at the scene of the crime — the couple's home, in the 600 block of Pleasant View Road — when Hartman's body was discovered on June 26.

Police found Hartman's body in a kitchen-dining room area of the home. There was also a significant amount of blood found in a bedroom.

"There was quite a bit of blood in the house," Lotier said.

An autopsy confirmed that Hartman was shot five times, all from a distance, the detective testified. The weapon used in the shooting was owned by Hudson, who was hospitalized for a gunshot wound that entered the underside of his chin and exited his forehead, Lotier said.

When he was being transported to the hospital, Lotier testified, Hudson said that he and Hartman were in an argument prior to her death and that "(he) probably did it."

More:'I probably did it': Details released in homicide of Fairview Twp. woman

When being cross-examined by defense attorney Anthony Miley, Lotier said that Hudson made that statement to another police officer, not him personally. Lotier said township officers do not wear body cameras and that he did not know if anyone else heard Hudson's alleged remarks.

The judge bound Hudson's case over to the York County Court of Common Pleas and set an arraignment for Sept. 10. He remains in the York County Prison without bail.