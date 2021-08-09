Can you help police identify suspect in North York theft?

Police are searching for a man accused of stealing from a video gambling machine in North York borough.

The man took an estimated $100 to $130 at 6:47 p.m. on July 28 at Big Mouth on the Run Convenience Store, located at 1308 N. George St., according to police.

An employee of the store saw the suspect "lurking around a video gaming machine for approximately two hours," police said. "After the male had left the store the employee went over to inspect the machine."

Upon inspection, the machine was unlocked with all money removed, police allege.

Anybody with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police by calling 717-467-8355 or emailing tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

