Feds indict York man on child porn charges

A federal grand jury indicted a York City man on child pornography charges.

Jeremy Fallbeck, 31, faces charges of producing, receiving and coercing child pornography and enticing a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The charges stem from allegations that Fallbeck solicited someone younger than 18 to produce child pornography, his indictment states. The alleged illegal activity occurred between January and August 2019.

Federal prosecutors also want to have Fallbeck forfeit images and electronic equipment used in the alleged illegal activity.

Fallbeck was being held in the York County Prison.

