Former York County football coach faces child sex charges; police seek possible victims

A man who worked as an assistant football coach at a York County school faces child sex charges in Maryland, according to police.

The sheriff's office in Carroll County, Maryland, charged Michael Vincent Bonczewski, 38, of Baltimore County, with counts of sexual abuse of a minor, continuing course of conduct with a child, sexual solicitation of a minor and child pornography possession. Baltimore County police arrested Bonczewski on Wednesday at his home, and he's being held in a Maryland jail without bail.

Authorities put out a call to other communities where Bonczewski worked, encouraging any possible victims to come forward.

Bonczewski was an assistant football coach at the York County School of Technology in 2011-12, police said.

York Tech issued a statement Thursday saying it "can confirm that Mr. Bonczewski worked as an assistant football coach from 2011 to 2012 and resigned in the fall of 2012. The York County School of Technology will not publicly discuss the specific details surrounding that resignation other than to say the underlying reason did not involve any physical inappropriate contact with a student.”

The Maryland charges stem from accusations that Bonczewski sexually abused a child between 2010 and 2012, according to police. That child, now an adult, reported the abuse in January and said they were abused 150 to 200 times, all in Maryland.

Bonczewski worked as a volunteer firefighter and volunteer football coach at various Maryland schools. He did not have any other jobs in Pennsylvania, police said.

So far, police said, they've only heard from the one victim, but they are investigating the possibility of others.

"Due to the number of youth organizations Bonczewski has been associated with over the years, detectives are concerned there may be more victims that have not yet come forward," the sheriff's office posted online.

Anyone with information can contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office's dedicated tips line at 443-373-1684 or email mmcmillion@carrollcountymd.gov.

